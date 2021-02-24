CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona's self-proclaimed most colorful family attraction will soon be welcoming Arizonans of all ages.
Crayola Experience Chandler is set to reopen on March 3. To celebrate, one lucky kid will be chosen to help Crayola character "Sunny" and general manager Santoro Casey Santoro cut the ribbon during the reopening ceremony. To find out how to enter, visit the Crayola Experience Chandler's Facebook page.
The family attraction will have a regular schedule of being open on Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. To keep everyone safe during the pandemic, there will be limited capacity, face masks required for anyone 3 years and older, entry screenings for guests and staff, a clear bag requirement and more social distancing during activities. More on the safety protocols can be found on their website.
The Crayola Store, which is right now to the Crayola Experience inside the Chandler Fashion Center, reopened last summer. It's open on Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.