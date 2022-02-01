PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- John and Lisa Humphreys are like many parents who worry about their kid's health and safety. The couple just got the news that their 20-month old son John Jr. may soon be eligible for a COVID vaccination.

"As a parent, I feel like I want to protect my child as much as I can," said Lisa Humphreys. "Being able to use vaccines as an option is something I'd consider."

But not all parents are on-board with the idea of vaccinating their young children. Maricopa mom Amy Gleason has no plans to vaccinate her 4-year old son Ford, even if the FDA gives the go-ahead in the next few weeks.

Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 In an extraordinary move, the Food and Drug Administration had urged Pfizer and its partner BioNTech to apply earlier than the companies had planned.

"Calling it a vaccine, I feel like is a loose term," said Gleason. "I think it's an experiment, an experimental thing at this point. I don't feel it's safe to inject it in my children."

Pfizer and BioNTech asked the FDA for emergency authorization Tuesday to allow children between the ages of 6 months and five years old to receive a two-dose regimen of the COVID vaccine. The vaccine is already authorized for anyone five and up.

Dr. Wendy Kaye is a Scottsdale pediatrician. Kaye expects there to be some hesitancy among some parents when it comes to getting their young children vaccinated but insists the science shows that the vaccine works.

"When you look at the risk of the disease, yes, these children do survive that get COVID, but many are hospitalized, and that is not a good experience," said Kaye. "If we can prevent 1 or 2 or 50 children from being hospitalized with serious illness requiring ventilation, I think it's wonderful, and I would recommend them getting the vaccine."

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, since the start of the pandemic, more than 11 million children have tested positive for COVID-19, with 3.5 million cases reported in January alone.