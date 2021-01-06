PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Maricopa County Department of Public Health Administration says it will open appointments at POD (point of distribution) sites for Phase 1B vaccinations starting Monday, Jan. 11.
As some Arizona counties wrap up Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccination plan, officials are looking ahead to the next phase, which includes essential workers and people older than 75, and they're enlisting the Arizona National Guard for help.
Slow start
Although Arizona's vaccine rollout has been slower than expected, the coordinator of a Chandler point of distribution (POD) described the effort as "phenomenal."
"We were ready," Heather James said of her site. "This is a coordinated effort. This is a lot of agencies coming together, and they moved quicker than I've ever seen anybody move before to get in place."
James said there was some initial hesitation about getting the vaccine, even among health care workers.
"Once the first round of folks started coming through, and [others] see their coworkers, who are good, and everything went well … then all of a sudden, there was this large uptick. Everybody is like, 'All right, let me go and get it,'" she explained. "About day five, we really hit our stride."
Phase 1B
Phase 1B is a much larger group than Phase 1A, and early appointments will be limited.
"Appointments will be available at POD sites that are not already fully-booked for second doses to individuals from Phase 1A," explains Public Health's Phase 1B webpage. "Additional POD vaccination sites will be added as appointments become available at their locations."
🡕 COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1B in Maricopa County
The county says "more options for vaccination outside of POD sites" are expected to come online soon, but details were not immediately available.
Arizona National Guard to help with mass vaccinations
When Phase 1B gets underway, more than 700 citizen-soldiers will be there to help. The Arizona National Guard says these volunteers are retired medical professionals and current medical students. Once they're trained, they'll deploy to vaccination sites throughout the state.
"This is a monumental call to service that requires a whole-of-community approach to accomplish," said Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, the director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, in a news release.