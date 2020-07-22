PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - How have you been coping with the pandemic?

Maybe you talk with friends or family or have other outlets. For children, it can sometimes be difficult to convey what exactly they're feeling. It's the reason why the Cartwright School District designed a special art project to capture just that.

The book is called COVID Hands. It's a compilation of artwork from Cartwright students and staff, tracing their own hands to tell their own pandemic story.

“This type of artwork is a response type of project,” said art teacher Kate Cross, who came up with the idea. She wanted to create something meaningful that would be able to help students find ways to cope and communicate.

“It's a way for your students to be able to tell you something in a format you can hear,” Cross said.

“They're deep. They're really deep,” said Leeann Aguila-Lawlor, superintendent of Cartwright School District. “I don't know that you could capture that in a conversation or in a piece of writing as much as you can actually visually see how they're feeling.”

With coronavirus, there is so much focus on hands. While we used to all high five, shake and hold them, now we focus on washing them more and touching less. So, Cross thought why not empower students to use their hands to convey what's in their heart and head.

“They have to dig inside them, figure out what that feels like and then explain that and that's why a first-grader could do it as easily as a 60-year-old teacher can do it,” said Cross.

The artwork is a window into each young life helping guide some immediate interventions.

“This is a way to see that, you know, maybe there are some children that need some extra support and we will reach out,” said Aguila-Lawlor.

The project is a legacy of how the Cartwright community came together and processed the COVID-19 pandemic. The book is still a draft, with hundreds of hands to include. They hope to have it finished next month.