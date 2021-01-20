PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A professor at Yavapai College in Prescott is riding his bike more than 8 miles each day to raise funds for struggling students at the college.
The money will go to help I AM YC, a student-led association dedicated to the encouragement of philanthropy among faculty, staff, and students at Yavapai College. The proceeds will go into I AM YC’s student emergency fund. The emergency fund has helped students with things like car repairs, emergency dental work and childcare.
"Had one student became homeless. Many had to drop out of the program, of course because of financial considerations, because of work situations family problems, things like that all tied to COVID," Daniel Swartz, the professor doing the fundraiser said.
Brian Moultrup is one of the students whose been helped by the fund in the past.
"I am incredibly grateful for the emergency fund and for all the assistance provided," Moultrup said.
Swartz has ridden his bike for nearly 250 days straight.
"The goal is to continue at least for one year that would bring it to May 16 of this year, and to raise as much money as I can to help the students at the college and their families," Swartz said.
He even kept riding after being diagnosed with coronavirus back in August.
"What I would do with get a crack of dawn, when nobody else was there, and I would go out and I would mask up. In fact I would double mask which made it really difficult to breathe, but I just wanted to make sure that I was not putting anybody else at risk, and I continued my bike rides," Swartz explains.
He is hoping to raise $250,000. If you would like to donate, click here. Daniel is also hoping others will be inspired to start their own bike fundraiser for the college's emergency fund.