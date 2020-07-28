PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) --With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in Arizona, many students, parents and educators are concerned about the safety of kids returning to school in person. For now, Arizona in-person schooling will not happen until at least Aug. 17.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said that by Aug. 7, it will develop and release a list of public health benchmarks for the safe return of in-person, teacher-led classroom instruction.

But now, a group of school leaders and physicians has released its own list of benchmarks that members say need to be in place before students return to campus. The group presented the "Safe for Kids, Safe for Teachers" list of guidelines to Dr. Cara Christ and Superintendent Kathy Hoffman on Monday. The group also shared the list during a news conference at the Capitol on Tuesday.

According to Dr. Susan Hughes, these "science-based benchmarks... must be achieved before we can open for in-person instruction."

Meantime, state leaders are working on their own plans to ensure a safe return to campus. "We are definitely evaluating whether or not [Aug. 17] is a realistic date for Arizona,” Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman told Arizona's Family last week. “I completely understand where these educators and school leaders are coming from. This has been a very scary time to see the surge here in Arizona.”

Here are some of the "Safe for Kids, Safe for Teachers" benchmarks the physician/educator work group put together and presented this week to ensure the safe return to in-person learning:

Viral PCR testing with positivity rate of 5% or lower

Testing must be available for students and staff



Less invasive testing methods



Rapid turnaround

Widepread and detailed contact tracing

Consistent downward trajectory of cases over a 28-day period with 7-day running averages

Enough hospital beds and staffing

Enough PPE and supplies for all staff and educcators

Clear guidelines and expectations for when a staff member or students becomes positive

The idea is for schools to have a plan in place for when in-person schooling does begin and while schools remain teaching online.

Here are some examples of recommendations for a specific plan for schools:

General school grounds recommendations:

Masks required

Install plexiglass dividers

Social distancing plans (when benchmarks are met)

Sanitizer supplies and cleaning protocols

Staggered drop-off and pick-up times

No visitors

No lockers

No shared materials including books

Staggered class times

Tape off hallway for better traffic

It is also recommended that their are contingency plans in place including support for absences, when sick students/staff can return to campus, what to do if there is an exposure, what to do if there ends up being multiple infections in one class, if schools need to reclose and return to online school, crosstrain staff, and monitor support services for depression, suicidal indeation, drugs, and domestic violence. Students should bring their own meal and should go to school in private car.

Recommendations are different per elementary, middle school, high school and special education. This includes extra curricular activties as well.

Read the full press release below.

The plan should include making sure there is an open line of communication between the school(s) with families which includes having a point person to contact, how to look for symptoms, where to get tested and so forth.

“Arizona's decisions regarding school openings should be guided by science, take into consideration community spread of COVID-19, and include financial support for schools. Because Arizona is a geographically, economically and ethnically diverse state with many school systems, each school system needs to be able to tailor their approach to reopening to their own community. Flexible strategies which may require intermittent closures, phased reopening, and isolation protocols will need to be developed by each school district," says theAmerian Academy of Pediatrics - Arizona chapter.

School is starting this year the way it ended last year. Check for latest updates for your school district below.