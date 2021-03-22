State Farm stadium vaccines being administered

COVID-19 vaccines being administered at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

 Courtesy: 3TV/CBS 5

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Doug Ducey announced Monday that COVID-19 vaccines will be available to Arizonans 16 and older starting Wednesday, March 24.

Ducey made the announcement on Twitter, saying vaccines for those 16 and older will be distributed for Arizona's state-operated sites in Maricopa, Pima, and Yuma counties.

"Our goal has been and remains to get vaccine into the community as quickly, widely and equitably as possible. Given a thorough review of vaccination data, anticipated vaccine supply, and current demand among prioritized groups, now is the time to take this critical next step."

As of Monday morning, 2,904,159 does of the COVID-19 vaccine to 1,831,456 individuals have been administered including 1,136,413 who are fully vaccinated. 

“We anticipate more and more vaccine reaching Arizona heading into April, making it possible now to expand prioritization,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. “We have been flexible and nimble throughout, while expanding the availability of state sites to vaccinate large numbers of people rapidly.” 

ADHS now opens appointments at 11 a.m. each Friday for State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona State University’s Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Tempe, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, the University of Arizona in central Tucson, and Yuma Civic Center in Yuma County.

Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine. Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201.

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you