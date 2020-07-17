PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - What’s considered to be the world’s largest study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine, is getting ready to start a little more than a week from now.
There are three research clinics here in the Valley that have been chosen to be part of the final phase of the study to see if it works.
With the testing of the vaccine, called Moderna, soon approaching, there is a need for volunteers to take part in the trial here in the Valley.
Hope Research Institute, located in the Valley, will be one of 87 clinics nationwide conducting the final testing phase.
“If all goes well with the phase three study, that could lead to a potential FDA approval of the vaccine in the very near future,” said Dr. Nathan Alderson CEO of the institute who will be leading the research team during the trial. “This is part of operation warp speed, which means to deliver 300 million doses of a safe effective vaccine for COVID-19 to all Americans by January 2021,” said Dr. Alderson.
He said the vaccine, developed by the National Institute of Health and Moderna, has the ability to produce antibodies to the virus.
“Given as an injection in the arm and it causes an immune response in your body such that you naturally produce antibodies against coronavirus," says Alderson.
Dr. Alderson invites anyone to participate in the trials who has not already been infected with COVID-19. “So we are certainly hopeful to offer this to as many people in the valley that would like to participate at one of our three locations,” said Dr. Alderson, including a location in Chandler, North Phoenix and Arcadia.
To participate, call the Hope Research Institute at 602-288-HOPE or sign up online.
The Moderna vaccine trial is expected to begin July 27. Nationwide, they need 30,000 participants to enroll.