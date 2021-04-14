PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Those who speak Spanish in Maricopa County can now get help with booking vaccine appointments through a new hotline. They can call 211 then 271 to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for themselves, a relative, a friend, a co-worker, or a neighbor. People can also get information about COVID-19 and the vaccines through a Spanish speaker. The new hotline, known as the Promotores program, is made possible through a partnership between the Maricopa County Department of Public Health and Arizona's 211 hotline.
Dozens of MCDPH staff members have been answering phones at a call center dedicated to the Promotores program. In the hotline's first 10 days, without any advertising, the program received 1,160 calls and booked 648 appointments. More than half of the callers asked for help in making COVID-19 vaccine appointments, while the rest asked for vaccine information and help with finding available vaccines in their area.
"'Promotores de salud' in Spanish – known as 'community health workers' in English – are a longstanding, traditional, and trusted part of the Hispanic community," said Justin Chase, president and CEO of Crisis Response Network, which oversees 211 Arizona.
Data shows, as of April 14, about 9% of people living in Maricopa County who have been vaccinated identify as Hispanic or Latino, which is much lower than the 31% of the population they represent. MCDPH said it has partnered with pharmacies, private providers, health centers, and more to vaccinate as many people as possible. To help with the underserved communities, pop-up events have been organized in those areas.
MCPHD received the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14. Nearly 1.5 million Maricopa County residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This figure represents more than 40% percent of all adult Maricopa County residents.