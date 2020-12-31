PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in our state is not going as quickly as many had hoped.
Arizona health officials estimate that only about 20-percent of eligible health care workers have been vaccinated so far.
Arizona's Family has learned one of the reasons why. The Department of Health Services website was having problems scheduling eligible health care workers.
Some people were actually kicked out of the system. Others, like Dr. Ed Westerfield, simply couldn't get an appointment.
"It took me four days," said Westerfield. "I can't tell you how many tries, to try to get through the system, because it would go through saying that there were no slots available… day after day after day."
Will Humble is executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association. He estimates that the slowdown on the state website resulted in 20,000 to 25,000 fewer healthcare providers being vaccinated than expected.
"The system was so bizarre that healthcare workers from Maricopa County were told to go get their vaccine in Show Low or Globe, and some of them actually drove there to get their vaccine," said Humble. "It was a computer glitch on the state health department website."
Arizona's Department of Health Services released this statement:
The state’s vaccine management system, developed and tested in concert with local partners, is and has been functioning properly.
It has been used without issues in most counties.
We have worked closely with Maricopa County to address an inter-operability issue between the county’s prescreening tool and the statewide vaccine management system.