PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Most Valley cities generate the bulk of their revenue through sales tax. However, recommended social distancing and COVID-19’s impact on business has all but dried that stream up.

“At the City of Phoenix, the City Manager has asked each department to make a 25 percent budget cut list in case it is necessary,” said Mayor Kate Gallego in a Monday morning tweet. “We are trying to tighten our belts along with everyone.”

That is a stark contrast to the rosier budget outlook shared with the Council less than one month ago that included a $28 million surplus. Even then, the City Manager urged Phoenix to be cautious, moving ahead with so much uncertainty in the markets surrounding COVID-19.

Latest Arizona coronavirus news: Updates from Arizona's Family newsroom This is the latest confirmed information about the coronavirus in Arizona. This page will be continuously updated by the Arizona's Family digital staff.

Now here we are less than three weeks later, and Phoenix is discussing 25 percent cuts across the board. The depth of cuts is dependent on the length of this economic downturn induced by COVID-19.

Phoenix is not alone creatively addressing financial uncertainty.

The City of Buckeye is asking all departments for a contingency plan representing a 10 percent reduction in budgets. It has canceled all travel and implemented a freeze on all non-essential expenses and hiring. Additionally, all city events have been canceled through May, and there is no public access to any city facilities.

“Buckeye has a 90-day contingency fund (approx. $1.8M) that can be used, if needed, without Council approval,” said Annie DeChance, Buckeye Communications Manager. “In addition, Buckeye has a fund balance (i.e., rainy-day fund, approx. $17M) that requires City Council approval before being used.

Buckeye is prepared and adapting as the situation changes.”

In Tempe, department directors have been asked to spend the remainder of the 2019-20 budgets as conservatively as possible. “In terms of hiring, currently, any recruitment must be approved by the City Manager’s Office,” said Nikki Ripley, Communications Manager for the City of Tempe. “This will ensure that critical vacant positions will be filled.”

As for the 20-21 budget, Ripley said, no decisions have been made. Still, Tempe has long maintained a balance within the city’s General Fund of 25-30 percent, ensuring a cushion to bridge any gap. That cushion will help navigate budget talks moving forward.

“The Tempe City Council has not yet discussed the 20-21 operating budget within the context of the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Ripley. “Tempe is not going to rush budget decisions prior to formal budget adoption in May/June. We are taking a collaborative, methodical approach to identify budget reductions.”

The City of Goodyear is in the midst of budget discussions regarding the Coronavirus impact and modifying its expenditures.

“I can tell you that the city is requiring approval and justification from staff on high-dollar purchases as well as limiting purchases to essential goods and services only,” said Tammy Vo, Director of Communications for the City of Goodyear. “As far as hiring, we require management approval to fill vacant positions.”

The City of Peoria and Avondale are in similar spots.

In Peoria, departments are freezing any non-essential spending, and any new hires require the City Manager’s approval.

“The Fiscal Year 2021 budget will be a baseline budget, subject to change,” said Jennifer Stein, Communications Director for the City of Peoria. “Baseline means little to no new ongoing spending.”

Peoria currently has a reserve of $46.7 million in its general fund. “This is based on Council policy to reserve 35 percent of the average revenues for the last five years,” said Stein.

The city of Avondale also maintains a general fund savings of at least 35 percent.

“This likely gives us the means to move forward with a baseline budget including a few critical additions for the next fiscal year,” said Pier Simeri, Community Relations and Public Affairs Director for the city of Avondale. “The City has the ability and flexibility to continue to make further adjustments if needed before the budget adoption in June.”

The City of Chandler is also deferring and reducing 2020 spending as it plans for 2021. The city anticipates much lower sales tax revenue, but, according to Matthew Burdick, Communications and Public Affairs Director for the City of Chandler, the City has a $10 million reserve in addition to four months of financial reserves available to cover general fund operating expenditures.

“Our enterprise funds for water, wastewater, and reclaimed water maintain reserves of at 20 percent of its operating revenues, and our solid waste enterprise fund maintains reserves of at least 10 percent of its operating revenues,” said Burdick. “Prior to COVID-19, the City of Chandler built a slight economic downtown into our long-range financial forecasts and adjusted planned spending accordingly.”