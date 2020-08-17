PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The City of Phoenix is going mobile Tuesday to give under-served communities quicker, easier access to COVID-19 testing. The move comes after organizers reported low turnout numbers at several stationary sites around the Valley.

Mayor Kate Gallego believes the COVID testing van, which will provide viral and antibody tests, will help skirt those numbers and bring testing to residents who, perhaps, are not able to make it out to the testing sites that are already in place. “This is a great tool because we have so many communities that want to have a small testing event, and we don’t have the space for a major drive-thru. So, we’ll come to a parking lot near you.”

Several businesses around Phoenix, like Fry’s and U-Haul, have offered their parking lots as pit stops for the COVID testing van. I am grateful for everyone who is sharing their parking lot with mobile testing,” Gallego said. She also says the van will be instrumental in bringing testing to any COVID-19 "hotspots" as they occur.

The City partnered with Vincere Cancer Care to produce the first-of-its-kind van, which will provide results within 15 minutes. The viral tests produce results in 2 to 10 days. All testing is free in the van, and Gallego says appointments are encouraged but not required. Insurance and ID are also not required, but if participants have either then they are encouraged to bring it.

Gallego says the City of Phoenix is footing the bill for the testing van through money it received via the Coronavirus Relief Fund. “It’s a great tool to be out in the community because we don’t know what’s ahead. So, it could be helpful in administering other types of [medical needs], whether it be a flu vaccine or a COVID-19 vaccine… We are not through with COVID-19, yet. So, please continue to practice social-distancing and masks. We know we’re all tired of it. A mask at 117 [degrees] is not comfortable, but it’s saving lives.”

The COVID van testing hours are from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Click here to see the van’s locations/dates.