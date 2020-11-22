MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The CEO of Embry Women's Health, who has the largest COVID-19 testing operation in the state is sounding the alarm. He's urging people to get a test on by Monday in order to get the results by Thanksgiving.
"Five to six weeks ago we were seeing 2,000 to 4,000 patients a day," said Embry Women's Health CEO Raymond Embry. "And then the week before last we actually got to 8,000 and now 12,000, which is a substantial increase." Embry said they're breaking records. He now fears long lines and a lag in test results. "Any business would struggle with the surge and volume," Embry said.
Dr. Andrew Carroll said you should still take precautions even if you receive a negative result because of the virus' incubation period. "So if you were exposed five days ago and you got a test today, you may not be positive yet and when you go on a plane on day six, seven, eight, now you're contagious. Now you're spreading it to your friends and family," said Dr. Carroll.
Dr. Carroll said testing is crucial but so is your mask and keeping your distance. "What we don't want to do is celebrate funerals at Christmas," said Dr. Carroll.
