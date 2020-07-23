MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – One of the largest COVID-19 testing operations has expanded again.

Embry Women’s Health opened two new sites this week, and is expected to open another site as soon as early next week.

"We are continuing to help expand access to testing we really want to make it as available as possible to everyone in Maricopa county and hopefully soon the state of Arizona," Raymond Embry with Embry Women’s Health, said.

"We just opened Chandler-Gilbert Community College yesterday, and so that fight is now running daily, Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. at night. And then today, the site that I'm actually at right now is Estrella Mountain Community College, and that is opening today, again running from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., and then, early next week, we're planning on opening a site in downtown Phoenix over at Phoenix College,” Embry said.

Wednesday night, Arizona's Family reported on the slow turnaround from Sonora Quest, one of biggest labs in the state. At that time, they had more than 60,000 backlogged tests.

Long result times have Embry Women's Health working with other labs to expedite answers for patients.

"We actually made contact with the new lab, and this lab is located in Pacific Northwest, and they've actually committed to being able to run up to 10,000 specimens per day from us,” he said. “They're also able to supply us with the swab. So this has been the first time that we've ever worked with a lab where up front, they were like, you know here's 10,000 swabs you know what, we're going to support you and run with you.”

Working with more labs they're hoping to turnaround test results in two to five business days.