PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- COVID-19 test sites across Arizona are seeing a massive increase in people looking to get tested.
"Just a little under a month ago, we were testing 6,000 to 7,000 patients," said Raymond Embry, CEO of Embry Health and TestNOW. "Now, presently, we're testing over 15,000 patients on a daily basis."
That's at more than 35 of his test sites throughout the state.
His Mesa Community College location is one of the largest drive-through sites in Arizona.
At around 6 p.m. Thursday, lines there were short, and wait times were not long. But by 8 p.m., it took about 45 minutes for patients to get through the line for testing.
When looking for a next-day testing appointment on the CVS website, no appointments were available within six miles of some Phoenix zip codes. A message on the site said, "Due to high demand there are no available times at this location for the date you selected. Try searching for another location or day."
Embry Health's drive-through location at Mesa Community College is open 24/7.
"There are several of our test sites that do have a bit longer of a wait," said Embry. "A great example would be Phoenix College. It is the only daily drive-through test site in all the City of Phoenix, so there is a limited access of testing there. And the site is smaller, so patients do wait for around an hour there."
Tests with Embry Health are free, unless you get a rapid test. That test comes with same day results, but it costs $100.
Embry says you'll get results with the free test in two to four days.
He recommends you get tested weekly if you work around a lot of people.
"As positivity rates increase, that correlates to the number of people you're going to be interacting with who may be positive," said Embry.
You can find free COVID test locations and hours through Embry Health's TestNow website here.
The Arizona Department of Health Services lists locations for COVID testing here.