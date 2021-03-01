PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With the state trying to vaccinate as many people as possible -- there is growing evidence that giving just a single dose to people who've already recovered from the coronavirus could be enough to keep them safe.

It would also stretch limited supplies of the vaccines at the same time. According to published reports, there are about a half-dozen small studies that suggest this tactic could.

Here's when the US will see a lot more vaccine doses Moderna, Pfizer and now Johnson & Johnson will deliver enough doses to fully vaccinate 130 million people -- more than one-third of the US population -- by the end of March, the pharmaceutical companies told a House subcommittee last week.

However, at least one Arizona doctor says there needs more data.

The theory is simple, that people who have recovered from the virus produce enough antibodies that a first shot would serve as a booster.

It's estimated that distributing just one shot to this group could free up millions of doses, allowing more people to get inoculated. But not everyone is ready to jump on board with this idea because there are still a lot of questions.

Fauci: 'I would take whatever vaccine would be available to me' Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, on Sunday urged Americans to take any of the three "highly efficacious" coronavirus vaccines now available to them and not delay getting one vaccine over another.

"The fact they're exploring it is great but it's hard to make any recommendations based on what has been presented so far," said Dr. Ross Goldberg, the president of the Arizona Medical Association.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a COVID-19 adviser to the White House, says it's worth further study.