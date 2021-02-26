PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A fire captain got a second chance at life after undergoing a lung transplant at Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix.
Randy Blake got the coronavirus in his home state of Oklahoma. He spent months in the hospital, but his lungs were failing.
"My kids were called up a couple of times to say goodbye to their dad because they didn't think that I was going to make it," Blake said. "When it became apparent that my lungs were in bad shape, they started talking about the transplant option."
He ended up being transferred to Phoenix's Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center, one of the leading hospitals in the country for lung transplants.
A ventilator wasn't enough to treat him for Covid-19. This machine became his last chance for survival
"They saved my life. So, I have a second chance at life now because of them," Blake said. "My lungs were not sustainable so without the transplant, I was done."
Blake is 44 years old in good shape with no prior medical conditions. He never thought the coronavirus would get this bad.
"I thought that if I got it, it would be like maybe a version of the flu and I would move on and that wasn't the case at all. It almost killed me," Blake said.
Blake's doctor Samad Hashimi said it's a reminder that COVID-19 can affect anyone.
"Just because you're young doesn't necessarily mean that you're always you're invincible," Dr. Hashimi said. "He's only 44 he's not in the 70s or 80s. Forty-four is young, so COVID can affect you, regardless of age."
"It's been a very very tough, tough experience but there's also been a lot of blessings," Blake said.
"With the transplant, he walked out of the hospital today with his family," Dr. Hashimi said.