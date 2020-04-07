PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Due to the impact of the coronavirus, fertility treatments have been put on hold.

"These are unprecedented times,” said Dr. Vinay Gunnala, Reproductive Specialist at Southwest Fertility Center in Phoenix.

Dr. Gunnala said in all of his years in medicine, he has never seen anything like this. The American Society of Reproductive Medicine even put out a statement to all fertility centers.

“The statement said that all fertility clinics should suspend the initiation of new treatment cycles,” Dr. Gunnala said. This means patients are being seen, but not starting any fertility treatments.

“We have to minimize patient and staff exposure to the virus. So the stopping of treatment had to be done. So to flatten that curve and reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Gunnala.

The practice immediately began changing everything they do. Limiting patient visits, reducing staff in the office, and over sanitizing everything all day long. For Dr. Gunnala, the stopping of treatment was met with mixed emotions.

"Their are positive and negatives to the whole situation, but I immediately thought of my patients because each has their own IVF journey and that journey is different for every patient and for those who were so close and had to stop, I was heartbroken,” Dr. Gunnala said.

"Not sure there is any better job. I think it’s one of lifes highest privileges to be a mom,” said Shelly Batra, an IVF patient. Batra and her fiancé went to Dr. Gunnala after she had suffered two late first term miscarriages.

“So at the time all of the recommendations came out about coronavirus, we were two days away from out first transfer,” said Batra.

Batra, who is a pediatric doctor at a Valley hospital, had to make a tough decision. “Due to my increased exposure due to my job, we decided it’d be best to wait,” said Batra.

“I look at other women that are just starting IVF, I can’t come to imagine the difficulties and stress of being told this and put you on hold indefinitely,” said Mandy Oliden, another IVF patient.

Oliden is also a patient of Dr. Gunnala; she and her husband were struggling to get pregnant on their own and did their first IVF transfer back in January.

"I’ll be 13 weeks tomorrow,” said Oliden.

Oliden, is also a pediatrician, but is now working from home because she knows how scary it could be if she got the coronavirus while she is pregnant. She also knows that with every pregnancy milestone she hits, each one is a blessing.

“To have that even despite COVID-19 scares, its still a miracle a blessing in and of itself" said Oliden.

For now, the American Society of Reproductive Medicine is putting out updated guidelines for doctors every two weeks. For patients, it’s all a wait and see.

“When this begins to clear up and we feel it is safe we will go ahead. For other women going through IVF I would tell them, stick with it, stay positive. You are stopped for now, but you did this for your baby, it will happen for you, and remember you did it for good reason,” said Batra.