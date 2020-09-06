TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The University of Arizona released a letter on Sunday, saying several student-athletes had false-positive COVID-19 test results.
Thursday, September 3, the athletics department reported 13 positive coronavirus test results for student-athletes in one day.
Once a contact-tracing protocol was conducted, Arizona Athletics said the contact history reports did not support the positive test results. Due to this, additional testing of the samples was requested. Conflicting information triggered a redo of the test samples, according to Arizona Athletics Director of Medical Services Dr. Stephen Paul.
After the retest, the 13 positive test results among student-athletes turned into only being two. Additionally, 12 positive tests results of non-athletes collected at Campus Health got rerun, and eight came back positive.
The false results have been blamed on an "instrumentation error." An audit of testing processes will reportedly be completed.
The university has notified student-athletes and athletic staff about the mistake. On Tuesday, to be safe, Arizona Athletics samples will be re-collected for retesting. The 12 people tested positive at Campus Health will have another antigen test to reassure their results.
"We communicated with all those impacted and apologized for the error," Paul said in a released statement. "The one positive that has come out of this process has been the reinforcement of our commitment to our contact-tracing protocols. Because of the honesty and engagement of the participants, we were able to determine there was a potential error in our process. This also demonstrates the commitment by the student-athletes to the protocols is working."