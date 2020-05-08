TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona State University business professor is making dire predictions for malls as some retailers move to close their doors permanently because of the pandemic.

“This has been a long time coming,” says Hitendra Chaturvedi, professor of supply chain management at ASU’s W.P. Carey School of Business.

He says the pandemic has changed the way we spend money and many people are no longer interested in luxury items.

“Most of the consumers have realized that they don’t need much,” says Chaturvedi.

In the past, some malls have managed to remain operating by converting some store spaces into office space. Chaturvedi says even that won’t save them now.

“Coronavirus has caused people to stay and work at home," says Chaturvedi. “Even large companies are shutting down their offices and reducing space.”

Chandler Fashion Center Nordstrom among 16 stores nationwide to permanently close Nordstrom announced they will be closing 16 stores in nine states including one Arizona location that is located at Chandler Fashion Center, due to closures from COVID-19.

On Friday, Nordstrom announced it was closing 16 locations across the country, including the location at Chandler Fashion Center. Chaturvedi expects more large retailers to close, but he says the biggest risk is to small boutique shops that rely on foot traffic generated from large department stores.

“They are in a worse situation that some of these large companies that can file for Chapter 11 protection,” says Chaturvedi.

Still, there is a big opportunity here, says Chaturvedi. Big retailers may adjust by moving to smaller storefronts while focusing on online sales.

“[Retailers] will have a place where you can go and experience one of the high-end products, or any product for that matter, check it out, test it out in the right environment and then maybe order it there online or go home and order it online on their site,” says Chaturvedi.

The outlook is not good for those who work at malls, but as retailers move to business models relying more on technology, Chaturvedi says, there may be even more jobs created.