NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) – A group of students on the Navajo Nation spent their summer researching the pandemic that’s taken so many lives around the world.
It’s a research project showing the correlation between COVID-19 and the impacts on Navajo people through the Dine’ College’s Summer Research Enhancement Program (SREP).
“We were trying to target caregivers who reside on the Navajo Nation,” Vanessa Begaye, a research student, said.
The research projects targeted the mental health of caregivers, the impact of COVID-19 policies have on mental health within the Navajo Nation and the effect of the virus for Dine’ College employees.
Additionally, the program's goal was for students to study and understand the disease’s impact on the Navajo Nation. Everyone in the research lives on the Navajo Nation.
"We got to see how people felt, how people are dealing with COVID-19, and some of us, some of us are personally dealing with family loss due to COVID-19,” Begaye said. “So with that, it kind of hit us hard because we're calling these relatives and we're making sure that they are okay and that they're quarantining that they're not having severe symptoms. I got off a couple of times and broke down after I got off the calls because I recently lost my grandfather to COVID-19."
Dr. Mark Bauer is the professor who is in charge of the SREP program. He said the students did a great job with their projects.
“This historic pandemic changed the student’s lives in so many ways,” he said. "I feel that the students really engaged in this, you know, this was an opportunity to do something that they can see hasn't been done."
Some of the students say they plan on helping with contact tracing on the Navajo Nation and want to do more research.