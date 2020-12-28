TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Now that the COVID-19 relief bill has been signed into law by President Trump, Arizona's struggling music industry will be getting some help.

The "Save our Stages Act," which was included in the bill, will be getting billions of dollars to help live performance venues that have been on the verge of closing because of the pandemic.

“We left on a sold-out show, thinking we were going to be back two days later, and then we weren’t,” said Tracy Henderson, General Manager.

The Marquee Theatre, which sits just off the Loop 202 and overlooks Tempe Town Lake, has a rich history in the Valley's music scene. But the pandemic has left the business struggling. “I am wiped out; we all are,” said Henderson.

After nine months of not knowing what the future would hold, finally Henderson is holding out some hope, thanks to the COVID-19 relief funding.

"That’s going to save so many. Not just us, but so many across the industry,” said Henderson.

As the latest relief package is signed, $15 billion in grant funding will go to assist performance and concert venues like the Marquee. It will help us with staff, bringing the staff back, paying the bills, booking the shows,” said Henderson.

Steve Chilton, owner of The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix, has played a big part in lobbying for the financial assistance through the Save our Stages Act. "The PPP was designed to help small businesses get through June. And we are now 6 months past that and still not operating, and it just wasn’t enough to tide venues over,” said Chilton.

He said it will be up the Small Business Administration to create the rules and applications for the program. "We don’t know how much, and we don’t know when. I’m hoping it comes about very quickly,” said Henderson.

The grants can be used for payroll, rent, as well as protective equipment to help with social distancing while still being social. "Knowing that it’s there is at least some aid to venues, knowing there’s help in sight,” said Chilton.

In the meantime, the Marquee has adjusted its seating. The venue is also planning to launch a Dine in Concert Series which is tentatively scheduled to start at the end of January. That is, if everything goes as planned with this grant.

