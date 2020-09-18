PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New efforts are being made to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city of Phoenix.
Several groups that oppose vaping and smoking will be proposing the new ordinance next month in front of the council.
They blame flavored tobacco for the reason, 1 out of 4 high school kids vape.
Meanwhile, vape shop owners say a ban could devastate them.
Joe Yuhas, with Tobacco-Free Kids, said the proposed ordinance would end the sale of flavored tobacco products like menthol cigarettes, flavored cigars, e-cigarettes and vape juice.
“It’s appalling that these flavored vaping products come in flavors such as mint, methanol, cotton candy and fruit loops,” said Yuhas.
He’s part of the coalition, Flavors Hook Kids, that is now pushing the city to address what they call an epidemic of teen e‐cigarette use.
“The sad reality after years of declining use of tobacco products by our young people, it’s now on the rise, said Yuhas.
But according vaping advocates, Arizona Smoke Free, a flavor ban would only drive teens back to smoking cigarettes or other substances, says shop owner Jon Sahhar
“The kids, if they want to smoke, they can smoke anyway they can go smoke pot, that’s a lot worse than these flavors,” said Sahhar.
Sahhar said he provides underage sales training to store employees and require all customer IDs to be checked. He said 95 percent of his products are flavored, a ban by the city would eventually lead to his closure.
“They have a lot of other issues, they need to worry about, like COVID-19 more than this,” said Sahhar.
But it’s precisely the pandemic that is reigniting their efforts to get flavored tobacco products banned said Yuhas.
“There’s a direct tie to lung health and the COVID-19 crisis,” said Yuahs.
He says already, more than 270 other cities across the US have similar bans in place.
Massachusetts became the first state to ban tobacco flavored products, followed by California, which goes into effect next year.