PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As Arizona COVID-19 numbers continue to skyrocket, the Phoenix Fire Department is now dealing with a fast-moving outbreak among their firefighters.
They said they are committed to staying at full service for the city but are constantly looking at their protocol as their COVID-19 numbers grow. Firefighters are in a tough position because they have to come to work at their fire station, and that’s where they sleep, eat, and live together. In the last two weeks, Phoenix Fire has seen high numbers of coronavirus among their firefighters, which is concerning to them, but they said they are prepared for if it gets worse. The department is the fifth largest fire department in the United States.
“Our numbers grew exponentially. We had multiple members at one station, then a few days later, we had another rash of multiple members at another station,” said Phoenix Fire. Captain Rob McDade.
McDade said right now:
- 51 sworn firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19
- 2 of them were hospitalized
- 7 civilian members have also tested positive
- Another 40 Phoenix firefighters are now in quarantine after being exposed to those who tested positive
- 17 have recovered and are already back to work
“If a station is infected, how can you keep it open?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“That’s a great question. When we have a station where we have multiple members, and we need to go in and do a deep cleaning professionally done, we start with what we think is a clean slate,” said McDade.
McDade said two Phoenix fire stations have been deep cleaned with electromagnetic cleaners, and the rest cleaned by members every day.
They also have a COVID-19 decontamination protocol in place for their ambulances.
“De-con is already here and they do a thorough clean of the ambulance from top to bottom, let it quell, let it sit for 15 minutes, they wipe it down. It’s ready for service again,” McDade said.
Phoenix Fire said it's meeting several times a week to talk about the firefighters’ COVID conditions, what’s working, and what still needs to be done as this pandemic continues and their firefighters battle with it too.