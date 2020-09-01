PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The number of positive COVID-19 cases is rising at Arizona universities.

David Engelthaler works for TGen and was the state epidemiologist for Arizona.

"I think they're absolutely doing the right things," said Engelthaler. "I don't think it's going to prevent all transmission. I think they'll be outbreaks on campus."

While more outbreaks may be inevitable, he said it's important to continue wearing masks and social distancing to reduce the spread.

ASU reports 775 students and 28 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday night. In the last month, the school has tested more than 40,000 people.

The University of Arizona has numbers on its website saying there's a 7% positivity rate. One hundred forty-two staff and students have tested positive.

ASU scattering students across all residence halls to prevent spread of COVID-19 About 5,000 rooms are available for students to go to so that density in the dorms is reduced.

"It's not surprising," said Engelthaler. "It's probably higher than the community around them, but we don't know because we're not testing everybody in the community around them."

Arizona State University said it is spreading out students, moving them to different halls or dorms. UArizona said its plan is to test, trace and treat.

If anyone tests positive, a contact tracing team will look into where that person's been while they were contagious.

"It would be alarming if they weren't doing anything about it and those case numbers were really increased," said Engelthaler. "I think we're doing the right things right now, just have to keep watching very closely."

He says any time we open up more, whether it be schools or businesses, it's normal to see the COVID-19 numbers increase, but now it's the universities' job to keep the cases to a minimum.