3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Right now, the average price for a gallon of gas here in the State of Arizona sits right around $2.32. It's a little higher than other states and people want to know why.
"We can understand why people are frustrated seeing these gas prices are not going down as much as they want to," Aldo Vazquez told 3 On Your Side. He's the spokesman for AAA of Arizona.
He says there are couple factors that dictate Arizona gas prices.
For example, most of our gas comes through a pipeline from California, where taxes and fees are traditionally higher. As a result, Arizona will mirror California prices to a certain degree.
"So, if they go up, then more than likely, we will go up," he said. "Not as much as that region, but yes, we do mirror California."
And then there are other factors. For instance, AAA says transportation costs are slightly higher than other regions.
"Other parts of the country are seeing lower prices due to a couple of things like lower transportation costs, particularly in the South and taxes too," said Vazquez.
And then there are the individual gas stations that decide how much to sell gas for. We saw it for ourselves. At one station, gas was selling for $2.41 while another station was choosing to sell it at a higher price of $2.55.
But Arizona gas prices are expected to keep going down mainly because there are just fewer people on the roads.
"As we keep exercising the social distancing guidelines and less people are out on the road, then demand will also go down, which will also drive down the cost," said Vazquez.
And then there's the price of crude oil, which dictates 60% of the cost of gas.
As oil goes down, Arizona prices will go down. In fact, Arizona prices are 40 cents cheaper today than last month.