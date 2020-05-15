HOLBROOK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – For years many schools across Arizona have said they need more money for everything from building repairs to better pay for teachers and staff.

Now with campus classes canceled for the rest of the year, we talked with the superintendent of Holbrook schools about the district budget. District leaders say they have been able to save in some places while spending a lot more money in other places because of COVID-19.

"If we have any savings, it will be carried over to next year, which will probably have some pretty large expenses with some of the new things we will have to be implementing,” said Holbrook Schools Superintendent Dr. Robbie Koerperich.

Dr. Koerperich said some of the unexpected costs will surround technology, restructuring schools, and down to health and wellness at its buildings. "The new way of operating schools will be a different way then it was when we left for spring break," he said.

Dr. Koerperich says most schools are impacted a little differently but said a lot of schools will have unexpected costs because of the pandemic.