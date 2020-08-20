PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – COVID-19 continues to have significant impacts on organizations across the country. The impact for LGBTQ+ organizations may be felt even harder by some people living in Arizona.

Earlier this year, the pandemic forced the postponement of the 40th Phoenix Pride event. The event typically takes place in the spring, but this year the event has been moved to November. The organization plans on having a meeting next week to determine if the event will still be held in person or if things will look different this year.

Phoenix Pride says law enforcement can't participate in November's parade or festival Officers and troopers won't be allowed to walk in their uniform in the Phoenix Pride Parade or have booths or displays at the Phoenix Pride Festival.

"This again isn't something that we've ever dealt with before and so there's no textbook for how to reach or how to handle it," Phoenix Pride president Mark Leeper said.

In a normal year, the organization raises around $1 million, with about 65% of that coming from in-person events, like the Phoenix Pride Parade and Festival.

"This is a challenge, unlike anything our organization is faced and we still have some pretty significant outstanding questions that we don't have answers to, like when will it be safe to get together again and when will the world actually get a handle on this health crisis. What we can do as an organization is remain focused on our mission, which is to unite educate and engage the community," he said.

Phoenix Pride continues to offer support through the community, with the help of the federal loans released earlier this year. In addition to the parade and festival events, Phoenix Pride gives back through scholarships and by educating the community on LGBTQ+ topics.

"We have great staff members who are able to answer those phones and be a resource," Leeper said. "We get phone calls from family members who aren't sure how to navigate a conversation with their son or daughter who just recently came to the realization that their sexuality or gender orientation doesn't fit that cisgender stereotype."

Phoenix Pride isn't the only LGBTQ+ organization impacted by COVID-19.

Aunt Rita's Foundation is another well-known organization with a focus on ending HIV in Arizona. Since 2005, Aunt Rita's has provided services with governments and private companies and has raised more than $2 million in grant funding for HIV prevention and treatment.

+3 LGBTQ communities are elevating black voices during Pride Month in solidarity As Americans take to the streets to protest against racism, police brutality and the marginalization of minorities in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, the LGBTQ community is focusing its Pride Month programming on elevating black voices.

Aunt Rita's executive director Glen Spencer sent an email earlier Thursday saying they have had to postpone in-person events this year, although the need for help hasn't changed.

As a way to raise money to help the organization, the group has created a fundraising campaign called "Love Aunt Rita's." The goal is to raise $50,000.

If you are LGBTQ+ and need help during this pandemic, you can reach out to many of the support groups in the greater Phoenix area through Phoenix Pride's website.

Also, if you would like to help raise money for Aunt Rita's campaign, you can do so through its website.

Arizona's Family is a proud sponsor of the 2020 Phoenix Pride Parade and Festival.