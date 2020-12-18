PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix says deaths from COVID-19 have exceeded morgue capacity, and it's now using a refrigerated truck. A spokesman said a second truck is on standby at another location.
While the hospital has not reached 100% capacity of licensed beds and has not resorted to a triage protocol, Dr. Marjorie Bessel said we're seeing the effects of the Thanksgiving surge in COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported that the state's ICU and inpatient capacities were both at 93%.
Bessel said Banner has hired more than 2,000 contract workers.
She also said that Banner's vaccination site will have administered shots to several hundred health care workers by the end of the day Friday. The goal is to ramp up to more than 1,000 vaccinations per day.
According to Bessel, more than 20,000 Banner employees are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 1A of the state's distribution plan. While everyone is encouraged to get the vaccine when they can, Banner is not requiring it of its employees at this point.
While waiting for the vaccine, which probably will not be available to the general public until the spring or even early summer, doctors all over the state, including Bessel, are urging Arizonans to keep up with mitigation efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. That includes wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing, and staying home when you're sick.