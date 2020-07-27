PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona's job market is pretty tough right now, and it's forcing a lot of people to find new ways to make money.

Scottsdale dad Kevin Klemme should be in the office, but he's not. He's home doing odd jobs, and looking for work to pay the bills.

"I apply to 20-25 jobs every single day," said Klemme. "It's stuff related to what I can do and stuff that has nothing to do with my career just to get something going."

The U.S. Army Vet is like a lot of Arizonans, whose career took a detour because of COVID-19.

Right now, the state's unemployment rate is at 10-percent. A year ago it was at 4 1/2 percent.

"I have a few different degrees, but really right now, it doesn't matter," said Klemme. "The market is just flooded for anything I'm qualified for."

Klemme doesn't want to rely on government assistance, so he's taken to social media, offering up his mechanical skills to make money until the job market bounces back.

But that could take awhile. Glenn Hamer is president of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce. He said the economy and unemployment rate are directly linked to the coronavirus.

According to Hamer, as the number of cases come down and COVID-19 testing capability goes up, more job opportunities will emerge.

"There are probably going to be a lot of jobs in the healthcare sector, jobs in contact tracing, a lot of jobs in the internet and IT area," said Hamer. "But ideally, we'll get the virus down to a level where we can co-exist with it, and as we do, we will certainly see jobs return to sectors hard hit."

"I guarantee there are lots and lots of people worse off than me right now because of situation," said Klemme. "Hopefully, we can get things turned around quickly."