PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of a Phoenix woman who tested positive for COVID-19 says she's getting bounced around and not getting the care she needs for prior health conditions.
For the past 24 hours, 76-year-old Etta Leibowitz's relative says she sits in an emergency room at Banner Baywood in Mesa.
"Nobody will come in and talk to her," says cousin-in-law Sherri Marcus. "She's very discouraged. She said she's ready to give up."
Sherri says Leibowitz, who has never married and lives alone, started to have issues earlier this January. Already on constant oxygen for the last two years, Leibowitz became unable to move. And her condition only got worse.
"She was blue in the face. They had to call 911," says Marcus.
Leibowitz's physical and mental health improved at Chandler Regional Medical Center, to the point that she was transferred to Allegiant Healthcare of Mesa for rehabilitation. But it was there where Leibowitz tested positive for COVID-19.
Though currently asymptomatic, Leibowitz was then brought to Banner Baywood Medical Center's emergency room in Mesa. The plan was for her to then be transferred to a COVID-19 unit at Allegiant Healthcare in Phoenix. But her family says doctors told them that due to Leibowitz's previously undiagnosed bedsores that developed from inactivity, Allegiant wouldn't let her be transferred. Marcus and her husband wonder why Banner couldn't admit Leibowitz themselves.
"The nurse in charge of her today said it's not their responsibility to keep them happy," says Marcus.
While Banner couldn't comment on Leibowitz's case specifically, the hospital referred Arizona's Family to a news conference with Chief Clinical Officer Marjorie Bessel. Bessel was optimistic about the hospital systems' ability to deal with any COVID-19 surges.
"We believe that we have the tools, the resources, and the experiences to fill those demands," says Bessel.
But after what Leibowitz's gone through the last few weeks, frustration is the first word that comes to mind for Marcus about this medical experience.
"She's not being treated like a decent human being," says Marcus. "They're just pushing her away."
There's no word on where and what's next for Etta.