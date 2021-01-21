PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are starting to see some leveling off regarding new Covid cases and hospitalizations in Arizona.
After crunching the numbers, state data shows we have come down in the last seven days from the reporting peak of about 10-thousand cases a day. It’s not really good news when you’re still considered the worst in the nation, if not the world… in terms of new cases.
State data may show subtle signs of improvement in terms of new Covid cases, but some health experts are hesitant to agree.
“No, we should not be celebrating at all. I mean, look, it’s good that it’s not getting worse day to day or at least in the seven days, but that’s different from saying we are getting better,” said Will Humble, the former director of the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Humble said until we are showing that cases have been dropping for weeks, only then will we have a better idea of where we stand.
“We are leveling off at this level, not at a good level, a terrible level. I mean, we are the global hotspot. Think about that; we are the global hotspot,” said Humble.
He believes the numbers don’t tell the entire story, that more testing still needs to take place, and he’s not the only health expert suggesting the same exact thing.
“Some people don’t want to find out there positive because they don’t want to stay home for two weeks,” Humble said.
Dr. Joshua LaBaer with the ASU bio-design center said we should be administering 80,000 to 100,000 tests a day.
“That’s how we stop the spread if we can get people who have the virus to stay home,” said LaBaer.
But according to the most recent Health Department data, we are only administering around 25,000 tests a day even though we are testing more people than ever before in the state.
According to the Covid Tracking Project, Arizona is not doing all that bad when it comes to testing, compared to the rest of the nation; in fact, we are 15th in the country for testing per capita.