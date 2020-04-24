HOPI RESERVATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Coronavirus cases on the Hopi Reservation continue to increase as the entire region has been hit especially hard by the deadly disease.

According to Edison Pu’tsi, the Hopi Emergency Operations Center incident commander, there are a total of 39 cases with two deaths. There have been a total of 139 tests administered as of Friday afternoon.

Pu’tsi tells Arizona’s Family most of the COVID-19 positive patients are being cared for at the Hopi Health Care Center, which is an Indian Health Service (I.H.S) facility.

As a way to protect the Hopi people, there is a shelter in place order on the tribal lands. People are being recommended to wear masks when making any essential trips, like grocery store or places to get medical supplies.

Each of the local villages are determining if they want to enact even more strict guidelines.

Pu’tsi says the Hopi Reservation will continue to monitor CDC and Arizona guidelines as they try to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

