PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A former Phoenician has had to quarantine twice, in two different countries. At first in China, then again when he moved back to the United States.
We first introduced you to Lance Randall back in January when he was living in China. At that time, COVID-19 had just taken the world-wide spotlight. Arizona had its first case by the end of January. The CDC was trying to figure out how the new virus would impact everyone in the United States. “This is a rapidly evolving situation and we’re gaining more knowledge every day,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier with the CDC said.
When cases soared in China, the country took drastic actions and locked the country down. When it hit the United States, Randall saw a different type of response from the government. “The Chinese government imposed a complete lockdown of the country the entire country, and the citizens…they listened,” he said. “You know, they stayed in their homes, they're only about to go out a few times a week and they've made it work."
When we first interviewed Randall he was visiting family in the United States, at that time, he was still coaching basketball in China. After leaving the U.S. to go back to China, he was under a strict quarantine. He couldn’t leave his home at all. "They put a seal on the door, and the landlord had to bring food and groceries,” he said. “Only someone from the outside, could take the seal off and give me the food and stuff so it was pretty intense."
Since spring, Randall moved back to the U.S. where cases have now exploded. "People seem not to care, or they still don't take it seriously, the severity of the virus,” he said. “So, I'm more nervous about being around people who aren't you know aware, or just don't care about spreading it or getting it or what have you."
As he waits for cases to go down, he has the message for everyone. “I’m an athlete. I run and I can still breathe through my mask so it's really not that inconvenient. It more convenient than being sick in a hospital bed on a ventilator,” he said. “So if you have to be uncomfortable for a few more weeks or months or whatever, if that's the only thing that they're saying, then, you know, suck it up."