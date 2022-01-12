PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you're vaccinated or had COVID-19, do you wonder about your current level of protection? You can get tested for that. The Vincere Cancer Center does antibody testing in Phoenix and Scottsdale, and it won't cost you a thing.
"We don't know how long this vaccine lasts. We don't know how long immunity, natural immunity lasts, so we need to keep testing ourselves," Dr. Vershalee Shukla with the Vincere Cancer Center explained.
Shukla said the demand for antibody testing is going up, and she expects that trend to continue.
"It gives you a good idea when you're going to need your next booster," she said. "Some people got boosters late. People got vaccines late. People got COVID. They got a new strain. So, it's just a good idea to know where you stand."
The simple blood test is a quick finger prick with results coming back within 15 minutes.
Shukla says the general public should get tested for antibodies every 4 to 6 months. For her cancer patients, she recommends getting tested every few months.
"Just because you have antibodies doesn't mean you are bulletproof. [It] just means you have better immunity and protection from the virus," Dr. Pablo Prichard with the Vincere Cancer Center said. With stronger immunity, you probably will not get as sick if you do contract the virus.
Prichard showed us the results of antibody tests recently taken by two people who had both been boosted in the same month. Their results were very different. One test showed a strong level of antibodies, but the other showed waning antibodies. Prichard said these results prove everybody is different.
"Your genetics, your immune system, all that factor, as well as you may have a little bit of an exposure at some point to be kind of like a natural booster and that may have potentiated your antibodies as well," Prichard said.
If you're interested in getting your antibodies tested, Vincere Cancer Center offers the testing multiple times a week at various locations and times.