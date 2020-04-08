3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - If you've driven on our Valley freeways or city streets recently, you no doubt noticed a considerable decrease in traffic.
As a result, major auto insurance companies like Allstate, Geico, and Liberty Mutual have said that they'll be returning millions of dollars back to policyholders because people are driving less during the coronavirus pandemic.
It sounds impressive. But insurance agents tell 3 On Your Side it’s only about $50 per policyholder. Still, money is money.
So, what can you do if your auto insurance company isn't so generous right now? Well, your first thought might be to lower your coverage or increase your deductible. But the risk may not be worth the small savings. “If you don't have enough coverage in place to cover an accident and you total that vehicle out, then you're responsible for the balance of what your insurance company will pay and what you owe,” said Dan Hiralez, of Integra Insurance Group.
He says, instead, it might be a better idea to ask if your car qualifies for a low mileage discount. Many auto insurers have much lower prices if you're simply not driving as much. So, it makes plenty of sense to talk to your insurance company and find out if you reduce your mileage, you will see a pretty decent discount on your rates just for that," he said.
Also, ask about usage-based insurance, also known as Telematics. This is when the insurance company installs a device on your car to measure your driving habits.
“And what it does is it tracks your time of day of driving, your speed and how distracted you are. And, generally overall, just how good of a driver you are,” he said.
He says that could equate to more money back in your pocket. If you've lost your job, don't be afraid to tell your car insurance company. It might be willing to defer your premium to help you out.
"So, they're all offering that (deferment),” Hiralez said. "Just keep in mind that you will eventually have to pay for that coverage."
And if you're not driving your car anymore and you’re parking it for an extended period of time, the last thing you want to do is cancel your insurance to save money. If you do, you'll most likely get a letter from MVD.