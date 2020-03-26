3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Arizona Motor Vehicle Department Offices are usually known for lengthy lines and long wait times. And many feared it was going to get worse as we approached the October deadline for Arizona's Travel ID. But the Department of Homeland Security just pushed that deadline back for an additional year all because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“In light of all the COVID-19 health situation that we're having, it has put a lot of pressure on us at every level and we are welcoming that news," said Doug Nick of the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Nick tells 3 On Your side that postponing the deadline until October 2021 gives his agency and Arizonans some breathing room.

Deadline to get a Real ID pushed back at least a year due to coronavirus (CNN) -- The deadline to obtain a Real ID, federally mandated identification that will be needed for passengers to board aircraft, will be ext…

Meanwhile, the Arizona MVD has made some drastic changes at all of their offices in order to deal with COVID-19. For example, if you have business to do at MVD, then you have to schedule an appointment. You just can’t show up.

“Good morning sir, do you have an appointment?” an MVD employee asked a motorist who just pulled into the parking lot.

"No," the man replied before being sent away.

Latest Arizona coronavirus news: Updates from Arizona's Family newsroom This is the latest confirmed information about the coronavirus in Arizona. This page will be continuously updated by the Arizona's Family digital staff.

Joanne Learner made her appointment to take her written driver's test.

"It's been very organized. We didn't have to wait a long time,” she told us. “Everyone kept their distance. But it was pretty organized. I don't know how they did so well, but they did," she said.

And the appointment requirement seems to be working. At an MVD office in north Phoenix, we found very few people waiting inside. And those who were there were all keeping their distance from each other.

“Alright ma'am, come in and we'll get your photo first,” an MVD employee told another woman waiting outside to be called in.

The MVD also tells 3 On Your Side that it's strongly encouraging people to use their website called Service Arizona. The agency says more than two-thirds of all MVD transactions can be done on the site, meaning in many cases you don't have to physically visit an MVD office to begin with. "Obviously, the public health situation is as such that we need to turn people away and minimize the number of people in the offices to comply with the White House and CDCs demand for social distancing," Nick said.