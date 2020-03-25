The Fed has lowered interest rates during the coronavirus pandemic and that is causing the home appraisal business to boom.

3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Kelly Logan is a Valley real estate appraiser. It's his job to determine a home's value for lenders.

And while many businesses across the nation are hurting due to the coronavirus, his industry is going through the roof.

home appraisals

Kelly Logan is seeing the number the number of houses he is appraising double.

"Well, since the big uproar with the coronavirus, the Feds lowered interest rates and that has spurred a number of refinances," Logan tells 3 On Your Side.

As a result, Logan and others in his line of work are barely keeping up. For example, last year before COVID-19, Logan says he was doing around 35 appraisals a month. But now he says that number is close to 80.

“The increase in the number of appraisals requests has about doubled or nearly tripled in the past three weeks so it's been very, very busy," said Logan.

home appraisals

Because of the coronavirus, the Federal Housing Finance Agency just told Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to relax their standards when it comes to property appraisals. 
Expert discusses COVID-19 impact on real estate market

And then there's this. The appraisal industry may get even busier. Because of the coronavirus, the Federal Housing Finance Agency just told Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to relax their standards when it comes to property appraisals. In fact, the Fed is now willing to allow appraisers like Logan to perform exterior-only inspections appraisals, nothing more. Or even desktop appraisals.

home appraisals

The Fed is now willing to allow appraisers like Logan to perform exterior-only inspections appraisals

“So we're just trying to figure out our schedule and working extra hours to get everyone take care of," said Logan.

Gary Harper's 3 On Your Side reports air weeknights on 3TV News at 9.
 
 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you