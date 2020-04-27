NAVAJO NATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The U.S District Court ruled in favor of the Navajo Nation and 10 other tribes who filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury regarding coronavirus federal funding.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer say Congress distributed $8 billion under the Coronavirus Relief Fund to help tribal governments. The Nation claims that Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin planned to use the money to fund more than 230 Alaska Native corporations that are owned by shareholders, including those who are non-Indian. To date, the Navajo Nation has 1,769 positive COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths.

"That should make allocations a priority for the Navajo people and it should not be given to for-profit corporations in Alaska," President Nez said. "The lower 48 states, the lower 48 tribes, are going through some hardships right now and we need to get those dollars directly to the tribal governments."

President Nez said money from the Coronavirus Relief Fund would be used for more personal protection equipment for medical staff and law enforcement.

"We had to get creative here on the Navajo Nation because of the slowness of the federal government to give us aid. We had to utilize our own sovereign ability by putting public health orders in place," President Nez said.

However, President Nez said the ruling on the lawsuit does not fully address everything they asked for and they continue to urge the Department of the Treasury to release all funds for federally recognized tribes immediately.

"It is a victory for tribes throughout the country to where we stand in unity to say that those dollars, the $8 billion that were intended for tribal governments, should stay with those nations," President Nez said.