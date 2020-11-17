PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary at Banner Thunderbird, a couple battling COVID-19 together died eight days apart.

"It doesn't surprise me that they both passed together because it would have been very difficult for them to have been without each other and I really think my mom died of a broken heart because how was she going to go on without my dad?" said Sue Hodges.

Arizona's Family first introduced you to Alfred and Nancy Cortes after the nursing staff at Banner Thunderbird moved their rooms next to each other and gave Alfred a dozen roses to give to his wife on their anniversary on Oct. 20. At the time, Alfred was scheduled to be taken off the ventilator.

"His body just shut down. It was just too hard for him," Hodges said. "The day he passed, they actually wheeled him into my mom's room so she was able to say her goodbyes and see him."

Hodges said, at the time, she didn't know it would be the last time she spoke to her mom.

"She really had a will to survive after that. She was like, 'You know you can't lose both your parents.' She was actually doing pretty good," Hodges said. "She knew that if they put her on the ventilator, she probably wouldn't be strong enough to come off of it because my dad wasn't."

Alfred died on Oct. 26, Nancy on Nov. 3.

"At the very end, she was texting us and she said, 'I wish I would have taken it more seriously,' but--she did, we did. I mean, we thought we were following what we were supposed to do," Hodges said. "I don't know that I've changed how I feel about it other than--it is real, it's not a hoax, it's not a government ploy but I don't know how you can avoid it. They were healthy. They wore their masks."

Hodges said she believes that hospitals should allow for families to have the choice to visit loved ones fighting COVID-19.

"I think you should be able to choose whether you want to be with your loved ones and even to take that responsibility of catching something because I think that was more damaging to her than anything, just being alone," Hodges said. "It is so inhumane not to let the loved one in with their person. I would have taken the chance, you know, to catch it, just to have been able to spend some time with them."

Hodges said her father was a handyman who loved fixing things and helping others. Her mother lived for spending time with her friends and family.

"She loved people and fun and games and let's get together and talk about each other, talk about what's going on. Everything about COVID was absolutely torturous to her because she lived for her family, for community, for her friends," said Hodges.

Nancy and Alfred leave behind their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

"It really, truly was a love story. We went through all their pictures and just what a life they created," Hodges said. "There's 31 of us because of them and that's a huge legacy. That's an amazing love story."