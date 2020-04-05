MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- During a stressful time sometimes all you can do is sing.
Happiness in the form of country music came to a Mesa community on Sunday afternoon. Valley country singer Matt Farris and his band serenaded neighbors while they watched from their driveways.
“I know a lot of people are struggling right now and I watch the news often and see the numbers going up and people are scared,” Farris said. “And I want people to forget about it for a little bit and just kind of enjoy it and know we'll get through it together and music heals everything.”
This is the third time Farris has taken his show on a flatbed. The musicians have been itching to play, so it's a way for them to do what they love and give everyone a free concert on wheels. The response has been amazing, Matt said, while they maintain social distancing.
“Last week we had a guy who brought a flag that was folded up and gave it to us as a thank you,” Matt said. “And I thought that was probably the coolest thing.”
Music may not solve all of our problems, but the group says it’s a way for us to get through this together even if it’s just for a few minutes a day.