PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix City Council could consider canceling field reservations along with banning spectators and out of state teams from using city sports facilities.

This comes after one of the largest youth soccer tournaments in the state, the Desert Super Cup, attracted hundreds of youth soccer teams, most of them traveling here from out-of-state, to Rose Mofford Sports Complex and Reach 11 Sports Complex in Phoenix and other facilities in Mesa and Scottsdale.

According to the Wednesday, Dec. 2 council meeting agenda, the City’s parks and recreation department will recommend to council to only allow in-state teams, ban spectators, and cancel all field reservations until metrics return to September levels.

At the time the fields reopened, the county was in the “moderate” transmission category, but the city is now in the “substantial risk” category according to public information officer Stephanie Bracken.

Some are concerned large gatherings and events like Desert Super Cup could spread COVID-19 easily, but that could be tough to track. Parks and recreation officials said it’s not required for tournament organizers to notify the city if someone at the event tested positive for COVID-19.

Tomorrow’s Phoenix City council meeting begins at 2:30 p.m.