PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The sports world has been buzzing about Major League Baseball's proposed plan to start the season in Arizona. But could the NHL also be looking at resuming its season in the desert?
An NHL source says that the Coyotes have expressed interest in Arizona hosting games when and if the season resumes. Commissioner Gary Bettman discussed the idea on Wednesday to play three games per day in NHL facilities without fans.
.@NHL commissioner Gary Bettman joins #InConversation with @RonMacLeanHTH to discuss what the league's latest plans are to return following the COVID-19 lockdown.Watch the full interview ➡️ https://t.co/Pr80FeTTYd pic.twitter.com/gsJ15VCHDG— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 22, 2020
Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski joined local reporters for a conference call. He was interested in the idea. "For fans in this city, it would be great," said Goligoski. "Having a chance to have a bunch of teams play here. Just the exposure to hockey throughout the community. It would be amazing. For us to be at home and do that here in front of our fans, that would be a dream scenario for us."
How long would it take for NHL players to be ready?
#Coyotes Nick Schmaltz on how long it would take for #NHL players to return to action once they get green light #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/3MOMSs0rXk— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 22, 2020
Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz says he needs two weeks to skate. They had 12 games left when the season was suspended on March 12.