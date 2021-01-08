PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix nurse says popular cosmetic procedures could cause a rare side effect when people get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

"The study basically pointed out there were three individuals out of the 30,000 in the study with the vaccine, that had some swelling in the areas they had fillers before," said Dannielli Marcelino, a registered nurse with Suddenly Slimmer Med Spa.

She spends each week giving clients fillers, and many of them were nervous when they learned about the potential side effect.

"Clients were texting me," said Marcelino. "They were nervous. They were just like, 'Dannielli, I just had my fillers done with you. I am so scared now.'"

Thankfully, she said the side effects are rare, and they're not very serious.

US sees 29 allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccine out of 5.3 million who were vaccinated U.S. health officials say they have reports of at least 29 people developing severe allergic reactions to the coronavirus vaccines, but they stress that the risk for most people is low.

However, she understands the fear, as someone who gets injections herself. She got the Pfizer vaccine Sunday. Marcelino said that brand has not been linked to the reaction, but she was still curious how it would go.

"Alright, let's be honest, of course," said Marcelino. "I was a little, let me see what's happening. Let me see if I need a little prescription to help improve."

She had no facial swelling after the COVID-19 vaccine, and neither did her client, Trena Mallory, who got the Moderna vaccine last week.

"I think you can't live in fear because of all the possibilities," said Mallory.

Marcelino said she's encouraging all her patients to get the COVID-19 vaccine, whether they've had injections or not.

"I just felt that getting the vaccine was so much more important at this point, and I knew any swelling could resolve on its own," said Marcelino.