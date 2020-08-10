COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman who tested positive to COVID-19 in May with mild symptoms has tested positive again but now has more severe symptoms.

"What I had in May is a light round of what I'm going through now," Sebrina Mertz Shaw said. "This is essentially a repeat but much more severe. The headaches are much worse, much more excessive sweating, I've lost my sense of taste and smell completely, for this time, around almost 12 days total."

Shaw initially got a test in May as a precaution, and then she lost her sense of taste and smell and developed a rash. However, her second test that same month came back negative. When she got an antibody test in early June, that also came back negative.

Dr. Andrew Carroll, a board member for the American Academy of Family Physicians, says that could be why she got the virus again and why the symptoms are more severe.

"The fact that she didn't make antibodies the first time around tells me that maybe she didn't have a robust immune response when she had it," Dr. Carroll said. "We're thinking that unfortunately, COVID may act a lot more like the common cold than it does chickenpox where you only get it once. We're seeing people sometimes--just a few reports--of people getting it again and that's actually kind of scary."

Shaw tested positive on July 29 after experiencing cold-like symptoms, and then it became hard for her to breathe.

"A week ago, I met with my primary care doctor on a telehealth appointment, and he diagnosed me at stage 4 of COVID instead of stage 1, which is basically where I was last time. And there are six stages now of COVID," Shaw said, adding that this is one step below hospitalization.

Dr. Carroll says there are reports that if people get the virus a second time, it is much worse.

"It doesn't happen every time, but it seems like if you had it mildly first and you get it again, somehow the immune system is prime the second time around and just overdoes it," Dr. Carroll explained. "We know that it's this, what they call, a 'cytokine storm' that hits the lungs that ends up killing people. The body overreacts to the infection and causes a lot of inflammation, which makes the lungs non-functional."

Dr. Carroll adds that there is still a lot to learn about this virus and encourages everyone to continue to keep their guard up.

"Science is learning through observation. We only learn the more we see something. We're learning so much about COVID-19 as we go. The more we see, the more we'll know, and then we'll also be able to tell people--it isn't just fever, body aches, and cough and congestion. It could be a rash, or it could be the loss of sense of taste and smell. These are all different symptoms we're learning about COVID that weren't what we originally thought," he said.

Shaw says once she can get a positive antibody test, she plans on donating her plasma to help others fight the virus.