TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A popular restaurant in south Tempe will soon be no more. Cotton & Copper announced it's closing its doors for good. After take-out service during the weekend of Feb. 6, it'll be shut down.
In a Facebook post, the owners said it was a "hell of a ride," and they're beyond grateful for all the business they've had. Like dozens of other eateries around Arizona, Cotton & Copper was severely hurt by COVID-19. Because its space is so small at Warner and Rural roads, Cotton & Copper said it needed to be at full capacity to make a profit. But with the restrictions for staying open during the pandemic, that wasn't possible. They tried different things, but in the end, "going further into debt to merely survive and hope whatever comes next after this mess to make it" just wasn't enough, the owners said in the Facebook post.
But the space isn't going to waste. It's getting a "full reboot," Cotton & Copper said. It'll be transformed into an all-day café and bar, so it'll have craft coffee and café cuisine.