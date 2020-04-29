PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Costco is now taking extra precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday morning, Costco announced all members and guests will be required to wear a face mask that covers the mouth and nose while shopping. This change is effective Monday, May 4 and does not apply to children under two years old or those who are unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.
PHOTOS: Shoppers line up in front of Costco during coronavirus pandemic
Shoppers lined up outside several Costco locations in the Phoenix-area on Friday morning. Read the full story here.
Another change coming on May 4 is special operating hours for members ages 60 or older. Select Costco warehouses are open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday though Friday for members ages 60 and older, and people with disabilities.
A detailed list of the updated shopping policy at Costco can be found here.