covid-19 test
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Getting your hands on a COVID-19 test just got a bit easier because now you can buy testing kits from Costco.com

According to Costco's website, there are two different options. Both have a COVID-19 Saliva PCR Test by AZOVA but one of them includes video observation. Video observation is set up for travelers.

This test will show is you have COVID-19 at the time of testing - not if you had it in the past. 

The tests are set up to be self-administered by swiping your saliva rather than going to get a nasal swab and waiting in long lines. 

The test is done in five steps.

  1. Setting up your lab order (your test kit will be sent to your home)
  2. Schedule your session (if you purchased the kit with video observation)
  3. Register your kit
  4. Collect saliva sample
  5. Send away

If you purchased the video observation package, your results will come in 24-48 hours. 

If you get these tests, you must register with AZOVA for a lab order. This has to get done for each person who is getting a test. "You will receive a coupon code to redeem on AZOVA.com/costcotest to receive your at-home test kit."

If you want more information, you can visit AZOVA here. There is a step-by-step video demonstrating how to use the testing kit on Costco's website. If you want a test, you can purchase one here

 

