PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Getting your hands on a COVID-19 test just got a bit easier because now you can buy testing kits from Costco.com.
According to Costco's website, there are two different options. Both have a COVID-19 Saliva PCR Test by AZOVA but one of them includes video observation. Video observation is set up for travelers.
This test will show is you have COVID-19 at the time of testing - not if you had it in the past.
The tests are set up to be self-administered by swiping your saliva rather than going to get a nasal swab and waiting in long lines.
The test is done in five steps.
- Setting up your lab order (your test kit will be sent to your home)
- Schedule your session (if you purchased the kit with video observation)
- Register your kit
- Collect saliva sample
- Send away
If you purchased the video observation package, your results will come in 24-48 hours.
If you get these tests, you must register with AZOVA for a lab order. This has to get done for each person who is getting a test. "You will receive a coupon code to redeem on AZOVA.com/costcotest to receive your at-home test kit."
If you want more information, you can visit AZOVA here. There is a step-by-step video demonstrating how to use the testing kit on Costco's website. If you want a test, you can purchase one here.