PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- To encourage social distancing efforts, Costco is changing guest shopping policies.

Effective April 3, only two people will be allowed to enter the warehouse with each membership card to enhance the safety of employees and other members.

In addition, Costco locations have implemented new weekday hours. These are the latest hours of operation from costco.com:

U.S. Costco warehouses will close at 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

U.S. Costco gas stations will open at 7:30 a.m. daily, and close at 7 p.m. on weekdays and 6:30 p.m. on weekends.

Costco Business Centers: Costco Business Centers will continue to operate with normal hours.

Costco continues to open at 8 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday for members over 60 or older to shop. Members with physical impairment are also welcome to shop during this hour.

The warehouse is not accepting returns on the following items: toilet paper, bottled water, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, rice and disinfecting spray.

For more information about your specific warehouse visit costco.com.