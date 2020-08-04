TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) says that 517 inmates housed at the ASPC-Tucson Whetstone Unit have tested positive for COVID-19.

Virus cases rise sharply in metro Phoenix county jails The number of Maricopa County jail inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus has increased sharply over the last five days, leading officials to consider mass testing at county correctional facilities.

ADCRR says those inmates who tested positive are currently being housed as a cohort together in separate areas and are receiving appropriate medical care. They will not be allowed back into the general population until they have been medically cleared.

In addition to measures that are already in place, all inmates at Whetstone will be receiving their meals and all required medication and medical services in their housing units.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ADCRR says it has taken significant actions to mitigate the risk and impacts of COVID-19 in its facilities. "Keeping our staff, inmates and communities safe continues to be our top priority,' reads a statement from the ADCRR.

Staff members have been equipped with full PPE that include N-95 masks, gowns, gloves, and face shields. On July 2, inmates were provided fabric face coverings for their use. All prison complex staff have been required to wear cloth face coverings since June 15, 2020. Rigorous cleaning throughout the unit was already in place and has been heightened as a result of the recent test results.

The Whetstone unit currently houses 1,066 inmates.